Yankees' Aaron Judge Nonchalant About Another MLB Record
New York Yankees superstar slugger and captain Aaron Judge was at it again against the Chicago White Sox, slamming two home runs in the Pinstripes' dominant 8-1 win. The homers were Judge's 50th and 51st of the season, marking the fourth 50+ home run season of the outfielder's career.
Judge is the fourth player in MLB history to have four or more 50 home-run seasons. If you ask him, though, the work is far from over.
"If you sit back and admire it, you're gonna stop your momentum," he said after the Yankees smackdown of the White Sox. "[There's] a lot of work that needs to be done, hopefully I have a long career here, we do some special things and we can talk about it at the end."
Judge is surely referring to a World Series title as the next "special thing" for him to tick-off his to-do list. It would be the final feather in the cap for a two-time MVP and seven-time All Star who wants to get one more achievement in an already historic career. While the Yankees made it to the series last year for the first time since 2009 last season, but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
While the Yankees suffered a mid-season slump, they've turned the gas back on. As of now, the Yankees have tied the Toronto Blue Jays in record for the lead of the AL East (Toronto still claims the tie breaker). The Bronx Bombers have one more game against the White Sox, followed by a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, both at Yankee Stadium, to finish out the season. Toronto, on the other hand, has one more game against the Boston Red Sox (to whom they've dropped the last two) and a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
If either team wins their next matchup, they'll secure the AL East division leader's place at the top of the league. Which AL East team that is, however, will come down to the two teams' performance in the last few games of the regular season. Judge is keen to return to the World Series and win it all, and will surely be a part of the Pinstripes' run both for the division lead and in the post season.
