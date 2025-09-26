Yankees Slugger on Fire for Playoffs
2025 wasn't easy on New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells. One year removed from winning the job from all-star catcher and platinum glove winner, Jose Trevino, he, too, lost his catching duties. Ben Rice became the new backstop as Wells saw sporadic playing time in parts of July and August. It was a far cry from how his season began, when he started the season homering from the leadoff spot for the Yankees on Opening Day.
Things turned around on the field where Wells made his bones in the minors when, at the end of August, he blasted two home runs at George S. Steinbrenner Field against the Tampa Bay Rays. Up to that point, Wells had five plate appearances in five days and came in twice as a defensive substitute for Rice late in games. To go from sitting to then blasting Pete Fairbanks, one of the best closers in baseball, is no easy feat.
Before that game in Tampa, Wells was hitting .206/.263/.405 with an 82 wRC+ on the season. Since then, Wells is hitting .282/.333/.590 with a 150 wRC+ in his last 88 plate appearances. The hot streak raised his numbers on the year to .221/.277/.442 with a 96 wRC+.
Wells' bat has had more thump to it, too. During this span, he has an average exit velocity of 92 MPH and a 13.2% barrel rate. It is up from his season averages of 90 MPH and 9.9%.
Wells has been especially hot the last two weeks. He has had a multi-hit game in four of his previous eight games. In those 22 plate appearances, he has only struck out four times as well.
After a two-hit game against the Chicago White Sox in another must-win game, one of a slew of must-win games for the Yankees, Wells was asked about his swing and what had changed. The fiery catcher was nonchalant about this streak.
"It feels pretty good," Wells said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "I'm just trying to put the ball in play and trying not to hit it where they're at. For me, I feel like it's been working a little bit better than it did over the beginning of the year. I'm rolling with it."
The Seattle Mariners may have the American League MVP on their roster, but heading into the postseason, the Yankees' catching situation isn't without its power either. Manager Aaron Boone can plug and play his two young mashing lefties, Wells and Rice, who have a combined 45 home runs between them. Both have shown the ability to handle a pitching staff, and Rice will play wherever he is asked and has answered every call spectacularly.
In the second game against the Chicago White Sox, he caught ace Max Fried. Fried, of course, put on another masterful performance, helping to inch the Yankees closer to winning the American League East. From a position of weakness for a majority of the year, the catching situation looks more stable heading into the postseason.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!