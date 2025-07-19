Yankees Legend Praises Red Sox
New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez did something very few Yankees die-hards are likely to do this week: he leveled some high praise on the Boston Red Sox.
During the FOX All-Star Pregame show, Rodriguez backed former Red Sox designated hitter David "Big Papi" Ortiz when he said Boston's improvement after their landmark Rafael Devers trade is one of the best stories in the league this season.
“Papi, I agree with you,” Rodriguez said (h/t New England Sports Network). “Look, bottom line, boys, if we zoom out, it’s great for baseball when the Boston — I can’t believe I’m saying this — when the Boston Red Sox are good. And right now they’re playing great.”
It's high praise from someone who spent his career being a thorn in the Red Sox' side. Rodriguez is featured in some of the most heated moments of a storied rivalry. Most notably, the third baseman slapped a ball out of the hands of Boston's Bronson Arroyo during the 2004 American League Championship Series. The act was ruled as interference and the Red Sox went on to win the game, the series and — most importantly — their first World Series since 1915.
A-Rod spent the final 12 years of his storied 22-year MLB career in New York. He was a key member of the teams' most recent World Series championship, which came in 2009 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Rodriguez a 14-time All-Star and three-time MVP, however his career was marred several times by scandal. In 2009, despite denying it in previous interviews, the infielder revealed he used performance-enhancing drugs from 2001 to 2003, during his stint with the Texas Rangers. In 2013, as part of his participation in the Biogenesis scandal, Rodriguez served a 162-game suspension, missing the entirety of the 2014 season. After retirement, Rodriguez joined the Fox Sports 1 broadcast team, among other broadcasting ventures.
