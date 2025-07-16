Yankees Could Reunite With Former All-Star Reliever
The New York Yankees will have plenty of competition for some of the top relievers in what's expected to be a seller's market at the trade deadline.
The organization will almost certainly scoop up at least one arm via trade over the coming weeks, but if prices otherwise turn out to be too high, they could potentially turn their attention to a familiar face who's currently a free agent.
According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, the Yankees have considered making a run at right-hander David Robertson as the 40-year-old holds throwing sessions for interested clubs.
"Several teams, including the New York Mets and New York Yankees, have at least recently looked into Robertson, league sources said," Sammon wrote. "Multiple teams expect to attend one of his throwing sessions within the next week."
Robertson began his career with the Yankees, making his major league debut in 2008 after being selected in the 17th round of the 2006 MLB Draft. He remained with the team through 2014, posting a remarkbale 2.81 ERA over that stretch while making the All-Star team in 2011.
He'd go on to sign a four-year deal worth $46 million with the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2015 campaign. Robertson logged a 3.28 ERA across 153 appearances for the club through 2017 before a blockbuster deal sent him back to the Yankees alongside Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle at the deadline.
He posted a 1.03 ERA in 30 games for New York that year before finishing with a 3.23 ERA in 2018. Robertson agreed to a two-year deal worth $23 million with the Philadelphia Phillies in January 2019, though he'd only pitch in seven contests for the club after undergoing Tommy John surgery and later suffering setbacks.
Robertson threw 12 innings for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 before revitalizing his career with the Chicago Cubs and Phillies during the 2022 campaign, putting up a 2.40 ERA over 58 games.
He later recorded a 3.03 ERA in 65 1/3 frames for the New York Mets and Miami Marlins throughout the 2023 season before logging a 3.00 ERA in 72 innings for the Texas Rangers in 2024.
Robertson's remained an effective reliever despite his age, and perhaps a third stint with the Yankees is on the horizon.
