Yankees Preparing for Big Trade Deadline Deal
So you're saying there's a chance? New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is poised to strike ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman talked to a league executive at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. On Tuesday, Heyman wrote that the executive feels like the Yankees "will do something big" before the deadline.
The Yankees have three basic needs Cashman will try to address: power-hitting third baseman, starting pitching and bullpen relief.
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star slugger Eugenio Suarez is the biggest bat on the trade market and would nicely fill the Yankees' hole at third base. He was hit by a pitch during the All-Star Game but X-rays came back negative.
Suarez is fourth in the majors with 31 home runs and tied for third with 78 RBIs. A possible stumbling block is his contract. It expires after this season, making Suarez a free agent. Which means any team trading for him has to view him as a short-term rental.
If the Yankees miss (or pass) on Suarez, they will have other options at third base.
"The Rockies’ Ryan McMahon and the Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes are also being discussed," Heyman reported. "McMahon is hitting better after a brutal start, and Hayes continues to underachieve original projections. Maybe a trade to the Yankees would energize Hayes —son of former Yankee Charlie Hayes — who at least has the right bloodlines."
So right now, the third base trade market depends on what Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen decides. He told the New York Post podcast “The Show” he “badly” wants to buy.
Arizona (47-50) is in fourth place in the National League West, 11 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are 5 1/2 games back in the NL Wild Card standings.
