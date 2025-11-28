Yankees Legend Calls Out Hall of Fame Hypocrisy

Alex Rodriguez is in a better place than he was when his world collapsed around him while he served a PED suspension in 2014. He appears like a more healed version of himself in his "Alex vs. A-Rod" documentary on HBO. However, there is still a bit of resentment toward the former commissioner, Bud Selig, whom he once sarcastically referred to as the "Man from Milwaukee" to Mike Francesa on WFAN.

Alex vs. Selig

According to Chris Franklin of NJ.com, Rodriguez aired his grievances on Selig to Stephan A. Smith. Rodriguez still finds it peculiar that Selig is in the Hall of Fame while PED users have been refused entry.

"All of this stuff you're talking about was under Bud Selig's watch," Rodriguez said. "And the fact that those two guys are not in, but somehow, Bud Selig is in the Hall of Fame, that to me feels like there's a little bit, some hypocrisy around that."

Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig speaks during a public memorial service for former Bucks owner and U.S. senator Herb Kohl at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kohl, 88, died Dec. 27 after a brief illness. | Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rodriguez then cited the merits of Barry Bonds' Hall of Fame candidacy.

"Barry Bonds was basically a Hall of Famer the minute he came out of Mrs. Bonds' stomach," Rodriguez said. "He's that good. He was a Hall of Famer at Arizona State. He was a Hall of Famer for the Pittsburgh Pirates. If you take a 50% tax on PED for those two guys, they are still Hall of Famers. If you take 50% of their home runs and RBIs or do whatever tax you do like in the U.S. government, I still think they are first-ballot Hall of Famers."

Hall of Fame Case

Rodriguez himself has a strong case for the Hall of Fame. Between 1994 and 2016, Rodriguez hit .295/.380/.550 with 696 home runs, 3,115 hits, and a 141 wRC+. He accumulated a 113.6 WAR according to Fangraphs as a shortstop and third baseman.

May 1, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Rodriguez played in 1509 games with the Yankees. It's close to 300 more than his combined total with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. However, his time with those two teams was still Hall of Fame-worthy.

Rodriguez had the rare career in which an elite level of defense matches the power. He had three MVPs and two Gold Glove Awards.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!﻿