Yankees May Win Red Sox Trade After All
There wasn't a ton of fanfare when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox swapped catcher Carlos Narváez and right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, respectively, during the offseason, but the move has become more consequential than either side could've ever imagined.
Narváez appeared in six contests for the Yankees in 2024 and hit .250/.364/.382 over 2,020 total minor league plate appearances with the organization. The 26-year-old's defense was more highly regarded than his offense as a prospect, but Boston has received more contributions than it likely initially expected from him on both sides of the ball.
The Red Sox, who also sent international bonus pool to New York, have carried Narváez on their major league roster for the entire season. Through 73 games and 285 trips to the plate, he's slashed .273/.347/.439 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.
Narváez's 2.8 fWAR ranks fourth among all catchers in the league, while his 116 wRC+ is the ninth-highest mark for backstops with at least 150 plate appearances this year. Furthermore, his 13 Defensive Runs Saved and 4.1 Framing Runs rank first and seventh, respectively, among players with at least 100 innings at the position, according to FanGraphs.
For as impressive as Narváez has been in Beantown, the Yankees have a chance to come out on top in this trade when it's all said and done.
New York already rosters one of the league's top catching tandems in Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra, softening the blow of losing a burgeoning star in Narváez.
Additionally, Rodriguez-Cruz has a real shot at making an impact in the majors when his time comes. With an arsenal that includes an upper-90s fastball and a litany of off-speed weapons, including a gyro slider, he's posted a 2.41 ERA over 16 outings (15 starts) and 89 2/3 innings this season.
Among 239 minor league pitchers who have thrown at least 70 innings in 2025, Rodriguez-Cruz is tied for the sixth-best FIP (2.63) while also posting the eighth-most strikeouts (102).
All but one of the soon-to-be 22-year-old's appearances have come for High-A Hudson Valley. He earned a promotion to Double-A Somerset last week and allowed three runs over six innings in his debut for the affiliate against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on July 12.
Rodriguez-Cruz's command is a bit of a concern, as he's walked 3.71 batters per nine innings this season, but he otherwise has the look of a potential rotation stalwart for the Yankees who could quickly make them forget all about Narváez.
