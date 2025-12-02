Yankees Need to Be More Like Blue Jays

The New York Yankees have an opportunity to change their approach to offense this offseason after the Toronto Blue Jays took them to school in 2025. Their roster is stacked with sluggers, but the Blue Jays put the ball in play, and the Yankees could afford to take that page from their book.

The Yankees were third in the MLB in strikeouts in 2025, with a team K% of 26.7%. The Blue Jays were second-best in the MLB on the same metric, at 19.9%. It doesn't mean the Blue Jays weren't slugging either, though, with the seventh-best overall slugging percentage, .472, compared with the Yankees' .455.

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) follows through on a double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hal Steinbrenner pointed this out in his recent press appearance, when asked whether he wants the Yankees to look more like the Jays.

“Balance in life is everything,” Steinbrenner said, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. “[...] It’s not just putting balls in play. They definitely slug the ball, hitting strikes hard, particularly in the air, not that you’re trying to hit it over the fence, but in the air. Statistically speaking, the results speak for themselves."

"You have a better chance of success when you do that. But we tried to become more balanced, picking up guys like Jazz (Chisholm Jr.) — guys that can put the ball into play. I do think you need that. You can’t simply be a slugging home run team."

What it Means for the Offseason

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs of the field between innings during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A recent bold proposal from MLB's Bryan Hoch suggested that Chisholm could be a valuable trade chip for the Yankees at the upcoming winter meetings, and he may be right. Chisholm may have a reputation with Steinbrenner for being a quality contact hitter, but in 2025, his K rate was among the highest on the team, at 32%.

Spencer Jones, a top Yankees outfield prospect who has also been floated as a trade possibility this winter, had a notoriously high strikeout rate in the minors this season, at 35.4%. This would likely only increase in the majors, where it would already be higher than any qualified MLB hitter. Current Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon led the league with a 32.3% across two teams in 2025.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are already aggressively chasing a reunion with outfielder Cody Bellinger, whose 15.3% K rate in 2025 complements his slugging talents very well (.480 SLG in 2025, fourth-best on the roster right behind Chisholm with .481). With all-around bats like Bellinger and Ben Rice, the Yankees can afford to shed some excess one-sided sluggers in favor of more balance.

While the Blue Jays didn't end the season with a World Series win, they forced the reigning champ Los Angeles Dodgers to Game 7, and they blew the 2025 Yankees away in the ALDS. In addition to their grit and determination, the Yankees could learn this particular lesson. More versatility, fewer superheroes.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!