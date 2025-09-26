Yankees AL East Scenarios With Three Games Left
With their sweep of the Chicago White Sox complete, the New York Yankees are facing their last three games of the regular season, hoping to clinch a division spot in their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles. Still tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East's top spot, the Yankees will have to win one more game than the Blue Jays over this series in order to take the division.
Rookie starter Cam Schlittler is likely to pitch first against the Orioles as he vies for a starting role in the third game of a possible Wild Card series. With the AL MVP race heating up, even Aaron Judge has something to prove in these last three games; Cal Raleigh is neck -and-neck with him in the voting conversation, after the Seattle Mariners clinched the American League West for the first time since 2001 and Raleigh hit his 60th homer.
In his series on Twitter detailing the possibilities for the division with the games remaining, Chris Kirschner of the Athletic outlined what the next three days could look like for Toronto and the Bronx.
"3 games remain for both the Yankees and Blue Jays. Here are the scenarios for the Yankees to win the division:
Yankees go 3-0, win division if Blue Jays go 2-1
Yankees go 2-1, win division if Blue Jays go 1-2
Yankees go 1-2, win division if Blue Jays go 0-3."
The Yankees recently won a four-game series with the Orioles, 3-1, and should be optimistic that they'll be able to replicate that success. On the heels of this sweep, the Yankees feel more locked in than they did during their struggles over the summer, and fans hope they can keep the fire burning. The Blue Jays are heading into a series with the Tampa Bay Rays, who currently sit behind the Red Sox in the division standings by 10 games. That said, the Blue Jays have a 3-7 record against them this season. If the Blue Jays and Yankees are both perfect, the Blue Jays take it. In any case, it should be an exciting weekend of baseball.
