Yankees Give Big Update on Giancarlo Stanton Return
The New York Yankees are waiting on the return of Giancarlo Stanton and may be getting close. The 35-year-old slugger has been dealing with tendinitis in both elbows all season, forcing him to miss the start of the year. But as the Yankees begin playing into the summer, he could be taking a step toward a return.
Speaking on MLB Network Radio, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided an update on Stanton, saying he's been hitting and running. And as the team continues to grow their winning record, he may be nearing a rehab assignment.
"Stanton has been doing everything," Cashman said. "He's kind of completed his base running now. He's been hitting for a long time with that tremendous BP machine we have, so he's been getting live at-bats."
"He's scheduled for live BP for the next two weeks and I think he's getting really close to doing a rehab assignment thereafter," he added.
The Yankees have been hit with injuries all season, but getting Stanton back to add a slugger to their lineup would only benefit them. Last season, he finished with a stat line of .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs.
The second half of the Bronx Bombers has been floated around as a trade candidate once he returns from injury, but the Yankees may be looking to see what he can bring to the offense before ever exploring trade options.
Stanton is in the 11th year of his 13-year, $325 million deal with the Yankees and could be back at the plate after a few weeks. Chances are, Stanton is on rehab assignment for at least a week, but likely more after missing as much time as he has. From there, the Yankees can work him back into the lineup as their designated hitter.
