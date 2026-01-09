Yankees Analysts Unsure Of Brian Cashman's Plan B

At this point in the offseason, the biggest focal point for the New York Yankees still revolves around Cody Bellinger.

While Bellinger is obviously waiting for Kyle Tucker to get a deal, that doesn't necessarily make things any better.

Even after all of this, if Bellinger does indeed come back to the Yankees, one has to take a step back and look at what else they've done.

Talkin' Yanks recapped their offseason, one that doesn't include much of anything. In a world where Bellinger isn't on this team, what exactly is Brian Cashman's Plan B?

Yankees Must Re-Sign Bellinger ASAP

We’re assuming Cody Bellinger will be a Yankee, which makes it scary to think about what happens if he isn’t pic.twitter.com/Uh2ifatrFK — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 8, 2026

"To the dismay of myself, to the fault of myself, I am mentally putting Bellinger on the team," Jake said. "There's no reason for me to do that. So the feelings I'm feeling right now include Bellinger. Like if they don't land Beli, what the s**t?"

"You're right, all of that applies," Joseph responded. "I think that if they don't sign Bellinger, I think you go with Cashman's Plan B. We're going to see what that is. I'm not excited for Plan B."

They added, "I don't think I like their plan of Beli and another pitcher maybe because that's it and that's not enough."

At this point, no one even knows what Plan B would be. There has been speculation on a guy like Bo Bichette, but every free agent the Yankees seem to be linked to they never take seriously. Adding another pitcher would be great, but that's not a huge priority if they let Bellinger walk and don't have anyone to replace him.

Who Are The Yankees Without Cody Bellinger?

Sep 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) congratulates outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) on his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

While it's not like Bellinger is a staple of this team who's been around for decades, the entire offseason has surrounded around his presence. This team hasn't gotten better, far from it, but instead there's a real chance they end up getting worse.

In a world where Bellinger doesn't return to the Yankees, they better act quick to bring someone else in. They've missed on numerous free agent signings because things with Bellinger are moving so slow. At this point, they're still at a standstill.

Who even knows if Cashman has a Plan B at this point in time. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team scramble if Bellinger goes elsewhere, but they're so confident he's returning that may have never been a discussion. Nothing is off the table at this point, but Yankees fans are sick of seeing other teams make all these moves while they haven't improved anywhere.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!