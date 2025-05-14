New York Yankees Bolster Pitching Depth By Adding Veteran Starter
The New York Yankees entered the 2025 season with an abundance of questions surrounding their pitching staff. Gerrit Cole was set to miss the year after having Tommy John surgery in March, Carlos Rodon has been an inconsistent enigma throughout his career, and Marcus Stroman "is a starter, he's going to start."
While a lot of those questions have been put to bed with Max Fried stepping into the role of a clear-cut ace and Rodon having one of his better years, the rotation as a whole has still needed improvement and an influx of depth. Entering play Wednesday, the rotation carries a 3.73 ERA, ranking 11th in MLB, with much of that success coming from Fried and his Major League-leading 1.11 ERA across 56 2/3 innings, the second most in baseball.
The Yankees added to that depth on Tuesday in the form of a veteran right-handed starter, Anthony DeSclafani.
New York Yankees Sign Anthony DeSclafani
DeSclafani, 35, is a nine-year veteran of MLB. He has pitched for three different teams, serving as a passable back-end of the rotation innings eater in the process.
For his career, DeSclafani has pitched to a 4.20 ERA across 942 2/3 innings in 180 games with 830 strikeouts and a 101 ERA+. He has made 30 or more starts in a single season three times and qualified for the ERA title on three separate occasions.
The veteran's most recent stint at the Major League level came with the San Francisco Giants in 2023. It was his third year with the organization, and he pitched to a 4.88 ERA across 99 2/3 innings in 19 games with 79 strikeouts and an 86 ERA+.
DeSclafani was signed to a minor league deal, and New York sent him to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Once he is back up to game speed, the veteran will be a welcome addition to the team's pitching depth with his ability to eat innings.