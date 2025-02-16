New York Yankees Boss Offers Discouraging Update on Star Slugger
The New York Yankees know that they have to handle star slugger Giancarlo Stanton with some care.
His inability to stay healthy has been well-documented. Outside of his first year in pinstripes, when he played in 158 games, he has missed a large chunk of time during every regular season.
In every campaign since, he has missed at least 23 games despite his time in the outfield being cut back drastically. Last year, he didn’t play a single game in the field, as he was strictly a designated hitter.
It is something that the Yankees have been preparing for as they know Stanton just isn’t going to be able to stay healthy or play every day, even just as a hitter.
Entering spring training this year, the former All-Star slugger is already dealing with yet another issue.
According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Stanton is currently dealing with discomfort in both elbows, which he said was similar to tennis elbow.
This isn’t a new issue for the five-time All-Star, as the New York manager revealed he was dealing with it at points last season. That includes the playoffs, where he shined for the team en route to winning the American League pennant.
He won the ALCS MVP Award in their series against the Cleveland Guardians, hitting four home runs in five games with seven RBI.
In the postseason overall, he recorded a slash line of .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs and 16 RBI as one of their most consistent producers.
As a result of the ailment, Stanton will be slow-played during spring training.
That likely means he won’t be featured much during Grapefruit League games in the early going and will be brought along at a slower pace than his teammates.
Given the fact that he no longer plays the field and is exclusively a designated hitter, his ramp-up time for the regular season likely won’t take as long.
It certainly isn’t an ideal way to start camp, but the Yankees know that it is more important to have Stanton healthy and ready to go for what the team hopes is another deep run in October than push him to be ready for Opening Day.
This will be something to keep an eye on throughout the year as elbow issues can be troublesome for a hitter to deal with.
The fact that Stanton was dealing with this at points last season and through the playoffs and hasn’t shaken it off by spring training is certainly a cause for concern.