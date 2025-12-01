Yankees' Cam Schlittler Reveals New Pitch Goal

The New York Yankees are working to shore up their pitching this offseason, but their current pitchers are hard at work improving the rotation as well.

In a recent interview, Cam Schlittler talked about his own offseason goals, among them developing a splitter (a Cam Splittler if you will) or a changeup in addition to his high-velocity stuff.

"He has been living with two of his Northeastern teammates, Yankees farmhand Thomas Balboni Jr. and Padres prospect Eric Yost, and training at their alma mater," Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News reported from an interview with Schlittler. "Throwing began a few weeks ago, and Schlittler, who primarily relied on his 98-mph four-seam fastball (55% usage), cutter (21%) and curveball (15%) last season, plans to incorporate a changeup or a splitter this winter."

"Schlittler, who also has a sinker and slider, said he was still deciding on which pitch to develop. However, Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake told The News that the changeup is more likely after Schlittler struggled with the pronation of his wrist while tinkering with a splitter last spring."

Schlittler in 2025

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) walks of the field after pitching the top of the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schlittler's fastball is no joke, and he had success ramping it up to triple digits during his first season in the MLB, but splitters dominated in the postseason, and Schlittler is looking to develop a more sustainable mix.

Schlittler was called up back in July in response to a season-ending injury that took out Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt, and immediately made a strong impression in New York that relieved concerned fans. The Yankees are expected to miss Schmidt, Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole for the beginning of 2026, with Max Fried, Will Warren, Ryan Yarbrough and Schlittler expected to be used in their rotation to begin with.

Current offseason free agent target Tatsuya Imai would fortify that rotation against potential injuries if they can manage to land him, and he would be a useful middle ground between the younger generation like Schlittler and the aging arms who will hope to recover to full strength after their surgeries.

Schlittler, who hails from the suburbs of Boston originally (Walpole, MA), made waves this year when the Yankees took out the Boston Red Sox in their Wild Card showdown which Cam described as a "personal" victory.

Red Sox fans had not taken kindly to Schlittler's remarks that he converted his family to Yankee fandom while he plays for the team, and Schlittler didn't take kindly to remarks those fans made to his mother on social media. The showing was legendary, and Yankee fans look forward to seeing more from the kid in the spring.

