New York Yankees Can Turn to Journeyman Slugger After Recent Injuries
With spring training continuing for the New York Yankees, the team is currently having their depth tested with some recent injuries.
Despite expectations being high for the Yankees coming into the season, recent injury news hasn’t been good for the organization.
Recently, two key players have been sidelined due to injury, with Giancarlo Stanton starting the season on the injured list with elbow issues and Luis Gil being sidelined with a shoulder injury.
With a middle-of-the-order hitter and the reigning American League Rookie of the Year being injured already, it’s safe to say that the spring hasn’t been kind to New York.
Now, with two key players hurt, opportunies have arrived to make an impact and get on the Opening Day roster.
Replacing Stanton’s production in the batting order isn't going to be easy, but the Yankees have a couple of internal options that they will be looking hard at.
25-year-old Ben Rice might very well be the favorite to be the new designated hitter. One other player that might benefit is a veteran slugger.
Brendan Kuty of The Athletic recently predicted that left-handed slugger Dominic Smith would be making the Opening Day roster after the injury to Stanton.
Smith was an interesting signing by the Yankees with a fairly solid career thus far in the Majors. In eight seasons, the left-hander has slashed .246/.313/.403 with 64 home runs and 259 RBI.
While the former first-round pick of the New York Mets might not have lived up to expectations in his career, he has been a good player.
However, due to a bit of a down season with the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds, interest in the 29-year-old was limited this winter. Last season, he slashed .233/.313/.378 with six home runs, 22 doubles, and 34 RBI in 93 games.
Even though Smith doesn’t have a ton of home run power, he is a strong doubles hitter, which helps make his slugging percentage respectable.
With the ability to play both first base and left field, he will be able to provide some defensive flexibility for New York if he does end up making the roster on Opening Day.
Even though he isn’t known for his power, he does have two home runs in spring training so far in four games for the Yankees.
Due to the injuries, Smith has an excellent chance of making the Opening Day roster despite not being on the 40-man as of now.
While he might not be a star, he is a capable veteran who could help bridge the gap until Stanton gets healthy.