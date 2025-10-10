Yankees' Cody Bellinger Makes Huge Free Agency Announcement
Rumors have been swirling all season that New York Yankees outfielder and heavy-hitter Cody Bellinger might not be long with the team. Despite having a year left on the contract he first signed with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger has the choice each year to pursue free agency, and after the way he played in 2025, fans and analysts alike speculated that he might do just that.
Now, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, the rumors are true and the left fielder will be opting out of his contract to pursue free agency in the 2025 offseason.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger from the Cubs in the 2024 offseason. He initially signed a three-year, $80 million contract with the Cubs in 2024, with the ability to opt-out each year. The Yankees took on Bellinger's contract as part of a free agency pivot after losing slugger Juan Soto, who signed a historic contract with the New York Mets.
New York turned out to be one of the biggest winners of the deal. While the Cubs, who were more than happy to send Bellinger and his huge contract to another team after they acquired Kyle Tucker, are still in the playoff picture, the Mets didn't even make it there. Despite their massive spending on Soto, it appears the Yankees got a better end of the stick by bringing in Bellinger as well as first baseman Paul Goldschmidt with the money they would have otherwise paid the superstar.
Cody Bellinger's 2025 Stats
Bellinger slashed .272/ .334/ .480 in the regular season, just behind captain Aaron Judge and Goldschmidt for the best hitter on the team. He also slammed 30 home runs, one of which came during the Yankees' seven postseason games. Bellinger is also a star defender, earning a Golden Glove award in 2019 (the same year he won NL MVP) and was key in keeping the Pinstripes' left field intact.
While the 30-year-old is sure to be pursuing a larger contract with this free agency decision, it might just be worth it for the Yankees to pay up. The Bronx Bombers weren't able to get through the Toronto Blue Jays to make it to the AL Championship Series, despite the presence of several heavy hitters. In 2026, ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will be back from Tommy John recovery, and the Yankees should try to retain as much of their offensive talent to come back as a team stronger than ever next year.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!