Yankees Have Obvious Outfield Decision in Free Agency
The New York Yankees have long been rumored as a top potential landing spot for Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, perhaps the top free agent this offseason, but SNY insider Andy Martino believes the club has no reason to pursue him when they can just re-sign Cody Bellinger instead.
"Bellinger is a speedy, rangy, power-hitting plus defender at four positions," Martino wrote. "It makes no sense to sacrifice that for a pursuit of free agent Kyle Tucker. Like, come on people. There is no comparison to the versatility, despite Tucker’s somewhat better OPS.
"We don’t yet know Bellinger’s contract demands, and of course there is a point at which any deal is too much. But losing Bellinger is the only roster move that would leave the Yankees significantly worse heading into next season (this is assuming health for Aaron Judge)."
Why Bellinger Makes Sense for New York Over Tucker
It's probably still a bit too extreme to declare that Bellinger is a better player than Tucker, but the gap between the two certainly closed this season.
Across 152 games and 656 plate appearances in his first, and only, season as a Yankee after being acquired via trade from the Cubs shortly after they landed Tucker from the Houston Astros last offseason, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs and 4.9 fWAR while playing all three outfielder positions and some first base.
Tucker, on the other hand, slowed down significantly in the second half of the year while battling a calf injury and ended up hitting .266/.377/.464 over 597 trips to the plate with 22 homers, 25 stolen bases and 4.5 fWAR.
Bellinger was the far more productive defender while showcasing a level of versatility that's unbeknownst to Tucker. While the latter is perhaps a better baserunner and is more of a known commodity at the plate, the former has already proven he can play at a high level in New York and would come much cheaper on the open market if he does decline his $25 million player option for the 2026 campaign.
Is There an Argument for Tucker?
Could the Yankees ever find a way to bring in Tucker while also retaining Bellinger? It would cost a boatload of money, and it would require letting Trent Grisham walk while also essentially guaranteeing that Jasson Domínguez or Spencer Jones won't play much in the majors next season, but it's at least within the realm of possibility.
At this stage, though, the far more likely outcome is that New York will end up choosing between Tucker and Bellinger. The former is almost certainly going to command a contract that's in the $300 to $400 million range, and it might just be worth it for the Yankees to splurge in this case. After all, Tucker is a perennial 30-30 candidate who could use the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium to his advantage.
When considering what Bellinger accomplished for the club in 2025, though, it's hard to justify allowing him to leave in order to sign Tucker. The former won't require a potential eight-, nine- or even 10-year commitment like the latter will, and he also presents far more value at his likely price point.
While it's exciting to think about what Tucker would bring to the Yankees, running it back with Bellinger seems like it would be the right call this offseason.
