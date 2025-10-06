Yankees Might Luck Out With Cody Bellinger
We could be in the final hours of Cody Bellinger's stint with the New York Yankees, who face elimination from the playoffs Tuesday in Game 3 of the American League Division Series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The outfielder is expected to opt out of his contract whenever the Yankees' season ends and hit the open market after putting together a strong bounce-back season in the Bronx.
So what will it take for a club to sign the two-time All-Star?
"Bellinger, who will opt out of his deal with $25M and one year to go, is said to love being a Yankee," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. "When asked, Bellinger — who has been terrific in The Bronx — told us his only prerequisite is to play for a winner."
Among the clubs expected to make a run at Bellinger is the New York Mets, who don't exactly qualify as a winner after missing the playoffs this year.
"While he fits the Mets, too, even Mets people think he’ll return to the Yankees," Heyman concluded.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
in August, NJ.com's Randy Miller talked with Bellinger and asked about returning to the Yankees in 2026.
“I really love the organization,” Bellinger said, according to Miller. “It’s extremely professional. I love the people in this locker room. I love playing with (Aaron) Judge. He’s one of the best players on this Earth, and he handles himself and everything really well.
"I love playing in Yankee Stadium. Everything here is great and I’ve loved it," Bellinger added.
The 30-year-old will be one of several offseason decisions facing general manager Brian Cashman, who also has outfielder Trent Grisham and his career-high 34 home runs hitting the free-agent market.
Should Cashman pass on Bellinger and/or Grisham, he could pivot to Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who forecast to be the best bat in free agency.
