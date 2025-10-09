MLB Insider Predicts Yankees' Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman Decision
After the Toronto Blue Jays eliminated the New York Yankees from the playoffs with a Game 4 win in the American League Division Series, inquiring minds want to know: Will heads roll in the Bronx for another season without a World Series title? (They say the 28th is always the hardest to win.)
In August, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal hinted that could be the case.
Earlier this week, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said he didn't think jobs were on the line in the ALDS.
What Happens Now?
Following the postseason flameout, Rosenthal thinks general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone are safe.
"(Hal) Steinbrenner, the Yankees’ principal owner since Nov. 2008, has never had a GM other than Cashman, and might fear the unknown. Cashman views Boone as a trusted partner, and Boone’s connection with players is undeniable," Rosenthal wrote.
"One problem with moving on from Cashman and/or Boone is that it would be not so easy to replace them with people who are better. The industry is not exactly teeming with quality executives and quality managers. What the Yankees get might not be better than what they have," Rosenthal added.
"While any management team should get only so many chances, an overreaction in this case would make little sense," Rosenthal concluded. "Sometimes, you just lose."
Not Done Yet, But Not Long Left
However Rosenthal did say that Boone might have an expiration date, noting previous Yankees managers Joe Girardi and Joe Torre each spent 10 years in the dugout. If that holds true, Boone's number is up in 2027. And keep in mind, both Torre and Girardi brought championship glory to Yankee Stadium.
Boone just finished his eighth season as Yankees manager. New York plucked him from the ESPN broadcast booth after firing Girardi following the 2017 season. With Boone at the helm, the Yankees have missed the playoffs just once (2023). But the club's World Series drought, which dates back to 2009, remains in place.
Before this season, the Yankees gave Boone a two-year contract extension which runs through 2027.
Cashman's tenure with the Yankees dates back to 1986. He's been general manager since 1998 and had a hand building the rosters of New York's last five World Series winners.
After the 2022 season, the Yankees gave Cashman a four-year contract extension which runs through 2026.
