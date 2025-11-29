Yankees Facing Crossroads With Former Top Prospect

Jasson Dominguez was the New York Yankees' top prospect in 2024, but with just two MLB seasons under his belt, the 22-year-old outfielder might be nearing the end of his time in New York.

The Yankees are reportedly pursuing a reunion with Cody Bellinger as an offseason priority, and with Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham now locks for the 2026 outfield, the organization may not have a solid role for the young outfielder who was among the league's worst defenders in 2025.

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

His offense doesn't exactly make up for those deficiencies either, as Dominguez finished the regular season with a a .257/ .331/ .388 slash line and a .719 OPS, with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs. At the moment, the Yankees organization may be facing a make-or-break moment with Dominguez, who could be traded for his potential to fix some of the Yankees' more glaring, current issues.

"He garnered comparisons to Mike Trout and Mickey Mantle as a teenager," MLB's Brian Murphy wrote. "He looked like a can't-miss star -- a switch-hitting slugger with the athleticism to play anywhere in the outfield and steal 30-plus bases. But now heading into 2026, it feels like Jasson Domínguez's career in New York is already at a crossroads."

"[...] If the team can't work out a deal for Bellinger or Tucker, or if it believes top outfield prospect Spencer Jones isn't quite ready, Domínguez might get another shot at extended playing time."

Jasson Dominguez's Early Potential

Aug 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits an infield single against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Those comparisons to some of baseball's GOATs came in 2020 and 2021, around when Dominguez got the nickname "The Martian" for his otherworldly abilities. Dominguez, who is 5-foot-9 and 218 lbs, was particularly praised for his build when he was coming up through the minors in his late teens.

"Your eyes actually go to his shoulders, somehow wider and broader every time you blink," Yankees Magazine's Matt Monagan wrote of Dominguez in 2020. "Then to his biceps, which all but tear through his too-small large shirt. You look at his body, and you see a guy who has never once skipped arm day, whose thighs are as big as midsize sedans."

Dominguez may be able to fix his current stuff and earn more playing time depending on how the winter shakes down. He is working out at the Dominican Winter League at the moment, and if it proves to be a productive offseason for him, at least Yankees manager Aaron Boone claims to see him as a regular player in 2026.

Aug 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) scores a run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“I still really like his ceiling,” Boone said. “I think he did a lot of really good things this year. But again, you’ve got to see where the winter takes you and what the roster looks like. I expect him to be a regular player for us.”

Still, anything could happen this offseason. Jones is unlikely for a callup in 2026 given his concerningly-high strikeout rate, but he also has an opportunity to prove himself if the Yankees miss out on their free agent outfield targets. If not, both players could be useful trade chips for the Yankees who are once again (obviously) trying to contend this season.

