Yankees Legend Urges Massive Move
The New York Yankees aren't doing phenomenally lately.
After their current four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York is 0-3, and they have lost 14 of their last 20 games. They have offense, infield and pitching problems. Following an embarrassing 12-5 defeat to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Yankees legend Dellin Betances called for a serious change in an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast.
“It just shows you maybe you have to make a big move here, to make sure that [...] they can get back to that promised land, which is the World Series,” Betances said.
The Yankees are certainly in a position that would warrant a "big move", and while Betances didn't prescribe anything in particular, there has been no shortage of input from the Bombers' frustrated fanbase. For one thing, shortstop Anthony Volpe continues to disappoint at the plate and currently leads the American League in errors, so a replacement shortstop may be in order.
Jazz Chisholm has been playing at third base since his return from injury while DJ LeMahieu, who filled in for him at second during the injury, has stayed at second. Chisholm and commentators have pointed out that he is fundamentally a better second baseman, and LeMahieu has failed to pull his weight defensively lately, with Chris Kirschner of the Athletic pointing out that LeMahieu "cannot move" at 2B. The Yankees front office could consider a move there, giving Chisholm the chance to do what he does best.
The Yankees' woes have primarily been on the offensive side, where it is theorized that the team goes the way Aaron Judge goes. If the reigning MVP has a bad week, the team seems to have a bad week. It's beginning to look like even when Judge has a good week, the Yankees have a bad week, and Betances is seeing what everyone else is seeing.
Betances is a four-time All-Star (2014-2017 inclusive) and played for the Yankees through the majority of his career. He was picked up by the Yankees in the first round of the 2006 draft and made his MLB debut on September 22, 2011. He shone through his All-Star seasons before faltering late in the 2010s, moving on to the New York Mets from 2019-2021, then played briefly with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 before retiring later that same year.
