Yankees Fans Furious With Owner's Tone-Deaf Complaints

In a rare press appearance, second-generation New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner noted, among other things, that lowering payroll for 2026 would be ideal (but that the organization won't do that) and that it is "unfair" to presume that the Yankees organization turns a profit.

Steinbrenner pointed out, for instance, that the Yankees pay a $100 million expense to New York City. Fans weren't thrilled to hear a representative of the Yankees organization complain about money, and they made their disdain perfectly clear on social media.

Fan Response

One fan compared Steinbrenner to his father, George Steinbrenner — the legendary Yankees owner who spearheaded the Yankees' late-90s dynasty era. "Hal if you’re seeing this sell the team. You’re nothing like your dad and never will be."

Another fan posted, "Hal Steinbrenner pretending to be poor because he has to pay the state of New York" with a video of a man mock crying and drying his "tears" with wads of cash.

Hal Steinbrenner pretending to be poor because he has to pay the state of New York 😢 https://t.co/5nTdq7wjQQ pic.twitter.com/OoT8cXTHfo — JL (@JLas43_) November 24, 2025

Others were constructive, but still angry. One suggested that if the organization isn't profitable, perhaps Steinbrenner should weed out the waste in their current spending.

"Instead of wasting his time complaining about expenses, and implying the Yankees don't make a profit (despite generating $700M+ in revenue), Hal Steinbrenner should deep dive into the financials and actually identify the wastage, then rectify accordingly," They wrote. "He doesn't get sympathy."

Another fan went into detail about what frustrated them about Steinbrenner's remarks, accusing him of making the organization appear "unserious" about winning.

"Hal Steinbrenner just gave a master class in why the Yankees are an unserious organization:

1) He claimed the team wasn't profitable," They wrote.



"2) Lamented having to pay back interest on the government agency issued bonds that were used to build a Stadium he doesn't pay real estate taxes on.

3) Admitted that the ideal scenario for him is cutting payroll instead of using the team's corporate welfare fueled wealth to improve the team.

4) Cited mental mistakes as a reason for replacing coaches, but not the manager who insisted all year that those mental mistakes were a gross exaggeration."

Dec 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Aaron Judge poses with Hal Steinbrenner during a press conference at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Another fan nodded to the Yankees' recent qualifying offer for outfielder Trent Grisham, who accepted $22 million to stay with the team for 2026.

"I'm sorry, but Hal Steinbrenner simply cannot cry about money after throwing $22.5 million at Trent Grisham just a few days ago..." They wrote.

"Keep your thoughts and prayers with Hal Steinbrenner. Nothing is wrong with him, he just made $700m this year and is crying poor," Another wrote.

Another fan posted a video from the Simpsons in which Mr. Burns complains about being strapped for cash before being pelted by a river of gold and jewels from above him.

SCOTT BORAS: Cody Bellinger remains interested in returning to the Yankees.



HAL STEINBRENNER: https://t.co/hqNqNA72Be pic.twitter.com/xsJLElrDNa — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 24, 2025

Others urged Steinbrenner to sell the team, with some pointing out that the organization has gone 16 years without a championship win.

"I’ve never heard a billionaire complain about the cost of baseball such as Hal Steinbrenner does.. my God bro just sell the team already the f---," Wrote one.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal urged Steinbrenner to open the books and let fans see the issues he's describing, echoing the fans who don't believe Steinbrenner's sob story without evidence to back it up.

Even if it is true, another fan simply concluded, "fans don't care about a billionaire losing money."

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!