New York Yankees Don't Need To Panic After Recent Boston Red Sox Addition
With Spring Training kicking off for the New York Yankees, the best remaining free agent on the market has finally come off the board.
Unfortunately, it was with an archrival.
The Boston Red Sox had a strong offseason, and it got even better when they agreed to a deal with Alex Bregman.
The Gold Glove third baseman was the best player left on the market, and he finally decided on where he was going to play. The reported deal is a three-year, $120 million contract. But with multiple opt-outs, it could just be a one-year commitment for the Red Sox.
This is another significant signing in the AL East.
Boston had a strong winter before this move, but this could be the piece to help push them over the top in 2025 and capture a division title.
For the Yankees, third base has been an area of concern.
Currently, they will be using Spring Training to evaluate some in-house options, led by DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.
Due to none of those options looking great on paper, New York has been talked about frequently as a team that should be looking to upgrade the position, and with the Red Sox making a splash, it might put some added pressure on Brian Cashman to make a move.
However, Cashman and the Yankees shouldn’t panic.
Currently, the best option available at third base is Nolan Arenado.
The former All-Star has had a great career but is coming off a disappointing campaign in 2024. The 33-year-old slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI with the St. Louis Cardinals last season.
While those numbers aren’t bad, it was the first time in his career that his slugging percentage was below .400. If Arenado was just on a one-year deal, he would make a lot of sense for New York. However, he is still owed over $50 million for the next three seasons, making it an unappealing deal.
If the Cardinals are going to move him, they will surely have to eat some of that contract for the Yankees or wherever he potentially may go, but to this point, they have made no effort in making that a reality.
Currently, New York has a bad contract of their own that they are trying to get rid of in Marcus Stroman, and so far, they have been unsuccessful.
Even though third base is looking like a weakness right now, making a panic move to trade for Arenado and bring over what looks to be a declining player on a bad contract wouldn’t be the smart thing to do.