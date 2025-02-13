New York Yankees Reportedly 'Team To Watch' in Blockbuster Trade for Superstar
The New York Yankees have a potential major issue at the third base position.
After not addressing the hot corner throughout free agency, and with spring training games rapidly approaching, oft-injured veteran DJ LeMahieu is set to take over the role once again despite two consecutive dreadful and not healthy campaigns.
By all accounts, the Yankees are fine with that being the case, but they likely should not be.
New York was linked earlier this winter to a potential trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado. Just like his former teammate Paul Goldschmidt, Arenado's numbers have started to slip. But he's still one of the better third basemen in the game and is a massive upgrade from what's currently on the roster.
As the offseason went on, however, a trade for Arenado seemed less and less likely, with him predicted by most to instead end up with the Boston Red Sox. That possibility was nixed on Wednesday night when the Red Sox made an even bigger move for now former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.
With Boston now removed from the Arenado sweepstakes, he could be there for the taking if the Yankees decide they want to counter the Red Sox and upgrade their .
MLB Network insider Jon Morosi named New York as one of his team's to watch on Thursday morning when it comes to the trade market for the potential future Hall of Famer.
"The Tigers and the Yankees to me are the two teams I am watching on a possible Nolan [Arenado] deal if not in the coming days, then sometime before Opening Day," Morosi said.
If New York is truly in a battle with the Detroit Tigers for Arenado's services, it will come down to which team is willing to take on more of his contract rather than who can put together the better trade package.
The Cardinals are ready to move on. A deal here is effectively a salary dump for them, but the reason Arenado is still in St. Louis - and likely why Boston may have pivoted - is because the front office has been unwilling to pay the majority of the star's salary.
Arenado is owed a total of $64 million and under contract for the next three years, and the Tigers have money to spend after they made a very aggressive long-term offer for Bregman that was turned down.
The Yankees on the other hand - whether it should be believed or not - say they don't have money to spend, which is why they were not involved at all in the Bregman negotiations.
If the Cardinals don't make concessions on how much money they take on, Arenado to the Bronx could be a pipe dream.
A trade for Arenado may be the final chance for New York to upgrade at the weakest position on their roster, so keep an eye on whether or not things can heat up in the coming days between these two sides like Morosi is suggesting could happen.