Yankees Expected to Land Cardinals Infielder
The New York Yankees are predicted to be big-time buyers at the trade deadline yet again. They're looking for a variety of positions, including another starting pitcher (to accomodate for several injuries) and more depth in the bullpen. One of the biggest needs the Pinstripes have, however, is in the infield at third base. St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has been linked to New York all season. Now, yet another insider has connected him to the team.
CBS Sports analyst Chris Towers predicted the Cardinals will "finally" trade Arenado, with the Yankees a good fit for the trade.
"I think the Yankees are the likeliest contender [for Arenado], with the financial ability to take on his deal and an obvious need at third base after movingJazz Chisholm back to second base for good," he wrote.
Third base is one of the Yankees' biggest trade deadline needs. Chisholm had been holding the position down after returning from a month-long stint on the injured list, but its clear he's better and more comfortable at second. With Oswaldo Cabrera possibly out for the rest of the season due to injury, and Oswald Peraza not quite ready to start every game, Arenado would make sense for a Yankees team trying to return to the World Series.
Arenado, who is in his 13th MLB season, is slashing .246/ .305/ .388 this year. He's a two-time All-Star and won ten consecutive Golden Glove Awards from 2013 to 2022, as part of both the Colorado Rockies and the Cardinals. While he's a fan-favorite in St. Louis, his salary has been bogging down their efforts to rebuild, and multiple insiders have linked him to the Yankees. The teams have until the end of the month to make any trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
