Yankees Competing With Two First-Place Teams for Trade Target
The New York Yankees continue to be linked to Arizona Diamondback third baseman Eugenio Suarez ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. Problem is, the Yankees aren't alone.
"Need a top infielder? Get ready to gather and part with your top prospects," the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez wrote Wednesday. "The Diamondbacks would receive a haul for Eugenio Suárez, who is clearly the best third baseman at least somewhat available and who would have a strong market.
"Three of the best teams in the game — the Yankees, Tigers and Cubs — could use an upgrade at the spot and might be bidding against one another for him," Sanchez added.
It comes as little surprise that the Tigers and Cubs are linked to Suarez. Both teams sit in first place coming out of the All-Star break. Detroit has an 11 1/2-game lead in the American League Central over the Minnesota Twins. Chicago leads the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central by just one game.
The 33-year-old Sanchez fourth in the majors with 31 home runs and tied for third with 78 RBIs. Combine that with the fact he's on an expiring contract and Sanchez becomes perhaps the most attractive bat on the trade market.
Suarez, a two-time All-Star, represented Arizona Tuesday at the Midsummer Classic in Atlanta, Ga. But he didn't escape Truist Park unscathed.
Chicago White Sox right-hander Shane Smith drilled Suarez on the left hand in the eighth inning. A trainer checked on the slugger before he jogged to first base.
Suarez stayed in the game and was selected to participate in the swing-off when the game remained tied after the ninth inning, but was remove and replaced by Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers. The National League won the swing-off, 4-3.
According to the Associated Press, NL manager Dave Roberts said Suárez got X-rays that came back negative. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Suarez was "relieved" after getting the X-ray results.
That news also comes as a relief for the contenders chasing Suarez before the trade deadline.
"The Yankees’ top target for third base should be as obvious as their need," Heyman wrote Monday. "It has to be Diamondbacks All-Star Eugenio Suarez, who’s having perhaps his best year at age 33."
Heyman isn't the only one linking Suarez to the Bronx.
"Third base, ton of speculation about Eugenio Suarez from the Diamondbacks. Yankees aren’t the only team that will be after him," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday on Fox Sports.
"The Venezuela native makes perfect sense for the Yankees — and perhaps for the Diamondbacks and a team such as the Cubs or Tigers, too," Sanchez wrote Monday.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!