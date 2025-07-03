Yankees In Market for All-Star Slugger
To dream the (not so) impossible dream. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be looking hard at the trade market ahead of the July 31 deadline, with an eye on upgrading third base. If he wants to take a big swing, Cashman should call his counterpart with the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Although he’s no longer the offensive player he once was, (Nolan) Arenado has played excellent defense at the hot corner," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote. "Would a bad few weeks prompt the Cardinals to become a seller?"
If that's the case, Feinsand reported "there are a number of teams in the market for a third baseman -- namely the Yankees and Tigers."
Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, jammed his right index finger on his body in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians. But he was back in the lineup Monday as the designated hitter for the Cardinals' 7-0 loss to the Pirates. Arenado sat out Tuesday's loss because of the sore finger and he remained sidelined Wednesday as the Pirates completed the three-game sweep of the Cardinals.
According to the Associated Press, manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday he hopes Arenado can play Friday when St. Louis opens a three-game series against the National League Central-leading Cubs in Chicago.
Arenado, 34, is making $21 million this year and is on the books for $16 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027, according to Spotrac.
The eight-time All-Star is hitting .247 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs in 80 games this season.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!