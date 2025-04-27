New York Yankees Face Small Bonus Pool for Upcoming MLB Draft
The New York Yankees are used to spending money, but this upcoming draft they’ll have to do things on the cheap.
The Yankees have the smallest bonus pool for the 2025 MLB draft this July, as reported by MLB.com’s Jim Callis. New York will have just $5.383 million, just below the New York Mets.
There are a few reasons why the Yankees have so little to work with.
For one, New York’s first-round pick dropped 10 spots after it exceeded the second surcharge threshold of the competitive balance tax.
The Yankees also lost their second-round pick after they signed pitcher Max Fried to a record-breaking contract for a left-handed pitcher because his former team made a qualifying offer before he hit free agency.
New York has only one pick with a slot bonus of more than $1 million. The Yankees’ No. 39 overall pick is due a bonus of $2.509 million. In the third round, the slot bonus for the Yankees’ No. 103 overall pick will get $744,000. The Yankees could pay that selection over slot, but that money would come out of their bonus pool.
New York also must be careful not to exceed the bonus pool.
Teams do so to avoid penalties on either future bonus pool money or even draft selections. Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage.
For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
Last year, the Yankees selected pitcher Ben Hess with the No. 26 overall pick and was paid a $2.75 million bonus.
New York Yankees 2025 MLB Draft Pool Money
Bonus Pool: $5,383,600
Slots by Round
Competitive Balance Round A
No. 29: $2,509,500
(first-round pick dropped 10 spots from No. 29 for exceeding second surcharge threshold of competitive balance tax)
Third Round
No. 103: $744,400
Fourth Round
No. 134: $550,300
Fifth Round
No. 164: $411,100
Sixth Round
No. 194: $319,800
Seventh Round
No. 224: $252,100
Eighth Round
No. 254: $212,500
Ninth Round
No. 284: $196,600
Tenth Round
No. 314: $187,300