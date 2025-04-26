New York Yankees Find Great Offensive Value With Late First Round Pick in Mock Draft
The New York Yankees will have to wait a while for their first round pick, but may be in a great spot to find some value with their selection.
Because they have exceeded the second luxury tax threshold, the Yankees are receiving a 10-pick penalty and won't be selecting until the No. 39 overall spot in Competitive Balance Round A.
Though the focus of the sports world has been centered on the NFL draft this weekend, it is important to remember that the MLB draft is getting closer and closer.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter just released the fourth edition of his 2025 MLB mock draft. In it, New York selected an impact bat in Indiana Hoosiers outfielder Devin Taylor.
The MLB pipeline rankings have him as the 20th-best player in the draft, which makes him a fantastic value all the way down at No. 39 overall.
Most of the excitement around Taylor as a prospect is all about his bat. So far this season, he has posted a .369/.486/.685 slash line with a wRC+ of 160.
The 21-year-old has gotten better and better each season, which is all that a team can really ask for. His strikeout numbers continue to get lower and his walk rate continues to rise.
His MLB scouting report has him as having a 55-grade hit tool and 60-grade power, which is a very promising combination. It also very much shows in his college production.
The downside on Taylor is that everything else in his toolbox projects as just ok. He does have nine stolen bases this season, which is more than he had in his entire career, so that is a positive sign.
Still, there is place on this roster for someone that can hit as well as Taylor can.
The Yankees have not selected an outfielder in the first round since Spencer Jones in 2025. Before that, it was Blake Rutherford in 2016.
New York is still waiting on Jones to take that next step into becoming a full-time big leaguer. If he does, this could end up being the makings of an intriguing outfield.
Taylor, Jones and Jasson Dominguez would be a very offense-forward outfield group. It would also be the most likely scenario in a post-Aaron Judge world as they don't have a ton of high-profile outfielders in their farm system.
Yankees fans should be very happy if the Hoosiers outfielder is indeed the selection in July.