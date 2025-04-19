New York Yankees Top Prospect Following Up Huge Spring with Hot Bat in Double-A
The New York Yankees do not have what most consider to be an elite farm system full of blue chip prospects as compared to some of their rivals.
While there are a couple of names at the top of their list who very well could be future stars, the top to bottom depth is not there and likely has prevented New York from upgrading the big league roster in the trade market.
However, there was one name right at the top of the list who had himself a huge spring training in big league camp before coming up short of making the roster, and he has continued to rake since then.
Former Yankees first round selection and current No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones was invited to camp as a non-roster invitee and responded by slashing .250/.333/.594 with three home runs and seven RBI over 17 exhibition games.
There was even some momentum building from some that Jones could push for an Opening Day roster spot, but ultimately after spending all of 2024 in Double-A that is where he returned to start 2025.
Over the first 13 games of the year, Jones has absolutely crushed the ball, slashing .255/.386/.596 with five home runs and 10 RBI. This week, he hit two home runs in a game including one which traveled well over 400 feet and left the bat at 113.5 mph:
When Jones gets his chance in New York remains to be seen, though a promotion to Triple-A in the near future seems like it could be likely for the summer.
Seeing him build off what was a very impressive spring and parlay it into the year for Double-A Somerset after a 2024 season that was impressive but far from eye-popping numbers has to be something the Yankees are encouraged by.
The 23-year-old last year slashed .259/.336/.452 over 124 games for Somerset. It was his 17 home runs and 78 RBI after making the full time step up from High-A which were the first extremely encouraging sign that Jones could become a feared power hitter at the MLB level.
Originally not expected to make his Major League debut until 2026, Jones is pushing to be a factor sooner than that and potentially could get a shot this season if the cards fall his way.
For New York, a crowded outfield for now keeps the pressure off their young prospect and will allow him to continue to develop in the minor leagues.
If Jones keeps hitting the ball like this however, it won't be long before he forces the Yankees hand and fans in the Bronx get their first look.