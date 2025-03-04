New York Yankees Flamethrower Blazes Trail up New Top 30 Prospects List
The New York Yankees are not necessarily known for their farm system, but there are still some intriguing names to know for the future.
MLB Pipeline recently released the latest top 30 ranking for the Yankees prospects. A handful of players saw exciting rises in the list.
The first five New York prospects are as follows: outfielder Jasson Dominguez on top, middle infielder George Lomard Jr., outfielder Spencer Jones, pitcher Ben Hess and pitcher Will Warren.
Hess is the only player to join the top five. He was the Yankees' first round pick in 2024 and has yet to make his professional debut.
He was a high strikeout player in college that needs to find a bit of consistency in his control. His fastball has the potential to get to the high-90s and his mid-70s curveball is a great accompanying pitch.
Next in the rankings are pitcher Bryce Cunningham, middle infielder Roderick Arias, pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, pitcher Chase Hampton and pitcher Brock Selvidge.
Rodriguez-Cruz jumped into the top 10 after another great year in the minors. He now has a career 2.60 ERA over 183.1 innings. His strikeout numbers are rising as well. Hampton is out for the season after Tommy John surgery.
Sitting at No. 11 through No. 15 is pitcher Henry Lalane, pitcher Cam Schlittler, catcher Edgleen Perez, outfielder Everson Pereira and shortstop Mani Cedeno.
Schlittler was another big riser after finishing last year at No. 26. He improved to a 3.36 ERA over 23 starts and 25 appearances with a 1.268 WHIP and 11.5 K.9.
The next five prospects are pitcher Cade Smith, catcher Rafael Flores, pitcher Gage Ziehl, pitcher Carlos Lagrange and pitcher Kyle Carr.
Ziehl made a nice jump up from No. 25. He has yet to make his pro debut, but showcased great control and some solid breaking stuff during his college career.
At Nos. 21 to 25 are infielder Jordit Vivas, pitcher Calyton Beeter, pitcher Eric Reyzelman, pitcher Trystan Vrieling and pitcher Yoendrys Gomez.
It is hard to ignore Reyzelman's exciting 2024 breakout campaign that saw him post a 1.16 ERA over 38.2 innings of work. Injuries kept him to just 11.2 innings of mediocre work from 2022 to 2023.
He looks to have things back on track, though, and could be a nice bullpen option if New York needs some arms later in the year.
Closing out the top 30 are pitcher Thatcher Hurd, second baseman Roc Riggio, pitcher Griffin Herring, outfielder Brando Mayea and outfielder Francisco Vilorio.