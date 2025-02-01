New York Yankees Long-Time Intriguing Prospect Remains at Top of Rankings
At some point, Jasson Dominguez will no longer be a prospect. But, for now, he remains the New York Yankees’ top-ranked prospect according to Baseball America.
The site released its updated Top 30 prospects for the organization, which includes position players among the top three.
But, Dominguez is the only Yankees prospect ranked among the Top 100 in baseball, as he posted at No. 28 in the site’s most recent rankings.
The former top international prospect has played in just 26 Major League games, thanks to an elbow injury shortly after his MLB debut in 2023, which led to Tommy John surgery. He returned last season. Even with the injury, he has been the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect for most of the past two years.
In the Majors, he has slashed .207/.310/.437/.747 with six home runs and 11 RBI. He should be in competition for one of the starting outfield spots at spring training next month in Tampa.
In the minor leagues, he developed a reputation for prodigious power that earned him the nickname “The Martian.” In the minor leagues, he slashed .274/.373/.444/.816 with 47 home runs and 189 RBI.
After Dominguez was shortstops George Lombard Jr. and Roderick Arias. Lombard was the first-round pick in the MLB draft in 2023 and Arias was the top-rated prospect in the 2022 international class. Both are in the lower levels of the Yankees’ system and probably need at least one or two more years before they’re ready to challenge for a Major League job.
Right-handed pitcher Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham rounded out the Top 5 prospects. Hess was the Yankees’ first-round pick in last July’s draft. Cunningham was the No. 54 overall pick last year and hasn’t yet pitched in pro baseball.
The rest of the Top 10 includes another highly respected outfield prospect, Spencer Jones, at No. 6. The 2022 first-round pick needs to cut down on strikeouts as he became the first prospect in team history to strike out 200 times in a season.
Two right-handed pitchers with starting potential are next, Chase Hampton at No. 7 and Will Warren at No. 8. Following the pair is left-hander Henry Lalane at No. 9. Catcher and first baseman Rafael Flores rounded out the Top 10.
The next tier includes pitcher Brock Selvidge at No. 11, pitcher Thatcher Hurd at No. 12, pitcher Gage Ziehl at No. 13, pitcher Cam Schlittler at No. 14, pitcher Carlos Lagrange at No. 15, pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz at No. 16, catcher Edgleen Perez at No. 17, infielder Jorbit Vivas at No. 18, infielder Mani Cedeno at No. 19 and outfielder Francisco Vilorio at No. 20.
The remainder of the Top 30 included pitcher Clayton Beeter, pitcher Cade Smith, pitcher Kyle Carr, pitcher Sabier Marte, outfielder Everson Pereira, catcher Engleth Urena, pitcher Michael Arias, outfielder Brando Mayea, pitcher Eric Reyzelman and pitcher Griffin Herriing.