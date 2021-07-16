Yankees-Red Sox Game Will be Played Friday Night Despite New York's COVID-19 Outbreak

NEW YORK — There will be baseball in the Bronx on Friday night.

After Thursday night's series opener between the Yankees and Red Sox was postponed, as New York handles an internal outbreak of COVID-19, Major League Baseball confirmed Friday evening's game will proceed as scheduled.

Six Yankees players have tested positive for COVID-19, including All-Star Aaron Judge, starting third baseman Gio Urshela and reliever Jonathan Loaisiga. MLB assured that testing and contact tracing was conducted on Friday in their announcement that the game was not postponed.

MLB also revealed that Thursday's game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, August 17th.

With Friday's game proceeding as scheduled, it looks like New York has halted any further spread of their outbreak. That said, it's possible the situation can worsen at any moment.

Along with Judge, Urshela and Loaisiga, catcher Kyle Higashioka as well as pitchers Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta have confirmed cases. All six players are expected to land on the COVID-19 injured list (the three pitchers are already on that list), meaning the Yankees will need to make some roster moves to fill roster spots.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed that the Yankees' starting lineup includes Trey Amburgey—who was called up on Thursday—along with first baseman Chris Gittens (replacing slugger Luke Voit as he heads to the injured list with a knee injury).

Infielder Hoy Jun Park, catcher Rob Brantly and outfielder Greg Allen will all be on the Yankees' bench Friday night, called up from Triple-A, per Boone.

