Yankees Top Prospect Selected to All-Star Futures Game
George Lombard Jr., the New York Yankees' top prospect, has been selected to represent the team at the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta.
Lombard, 20, was promoted to the Double-A Somerset Patriots just last month, now among the youngest players at the Double-A level.
When asked about the news, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his pride for the young prospect.
"Super excited about George, I think he's going to be a really good player in this league," Boone said. "A two-way player, outstanding defender, runs well, the bat keeps coming, keeps getting better and better. You really notice the physicality of him, you know and he's what? He's 19 or 20 years old, and you see that year-to year development. I think he's gonna be a really good big leaguer and as good a makeup as you can have."
"[He] loves the game, works incredibly hard at it, plays hard. I mean he's one of those guys that you want driving your culture. He's that kind of special-makeup kid."
The game, which takes place on July 12 at Truist Park, showcases rising talent from across the country and will set American League prospects against National League prospects for seven innings.
Two-time All-Star Marquis Grissom, who retired from the MLB in 2005, will manage the AL prospects, while eight-time All-Star and Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones will take the helm for the NL side.
Lombard is currently ranked at No. 37 in the MLB prospect rankings, and is the only Yankees prospect currently ranked among the top 100. He has been floated as an option to replace current Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has come up short lately while Lombard, as evidenced by this selection, continues to shine in the minors.
Also slated to participate in MLB All-Star week representing the Bombers is Aaron Judge, who was voted to start the game for the second year in a row and the sixth time in his career. This year will mark his seventh All-Star appearance overall, and will take place on July 15. Judge will skip Phase 2 of the voting as the leading vote-getter in the league.
Fellow Yankees who have advanced to Phase 2 are first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and designated hitter Ben Rice. Boone will manage the team alongside Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, as the teams met in last year's World Series.
