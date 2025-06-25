Does Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Deserve More Credit?
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been held responsible for the Yankees recent failures, and it's easy to see why. Leading one of the winningest ball clubs in the MLB comes with immense pressure, and Boone's leadership style is under a magnifying glass amid the team's distressing recent record. According to Yankees beat reporter Chris Kirschner however, it's hard to tell how much sway management really has over the way games go down.
In an interview with subscribers to The Athletic, Kirschner responded to a question about Boone's merits as a manager with generosity, citing that he has been good for the culture of the team and managed the players well as people.
"First, it’s impossible to quantify how much a manager helps or hurts their team on the field," Kirschner said. "He’s not out there hitting, fielding or pitching. Undoubtedly, Boone’s biggest strength is managing the personalities on the roster."
"On any given day, the Yankees have two really good players sitting. He has to make sure those guys who are losing playing time don’t get upset or bring anyone else down. He deserves credit there because their culture is in a good spot. It helps having Aaron Judge, too."
"But, on the field, the Yankees have the second-best offense in the sport, the best starting pitching ERA over the past two months and a bullpen that ranks eighth in ERA. Boone deserves some credit for that. He can’t just get hate when things go poorly."
Boone has been criticized for his lineup construction and use of the bullpen, and some fans blame his purported lack of in-the-moment baseball IQ for the team's failure to secure a series win during his tenure. His positivity toward the team has also been cited as a strike against him, as some feel it results in a lack of accountability and an unmotivated player base.
With 9 losses in their last 12 games, it's hard not to start pointing fingers.
