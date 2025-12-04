Yankees Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

The New York Yankees have officially announced their 2026 coaching staff.

The Coaches

"Manager - Aaron Boone

Bench coach - Brad Ausmus

Pitching coach - Matt Blake

Hitting coach - James Rowson

First base coach/infield coach - Dan Fiorito

Third base coach/outfield coach - Luis Rojas

Assistant pitching coaches: Preston Claiborne, Desi Druschel

Assistant hitting coaches - Casey Dykes, Jake Hirst

Director of catching - Tanner Swanson," as transcribed by Chris Kirschner.

The Yankees today announced our 2026 coaching staff: pic.twitter.com/Qofg1U7gvX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 4, 2025

An Unsurprising List

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, none of these staffing announcements should come as a surprise.

"No surprises here," Phillips shared on Twitter (now X). "Preston Claiborne and Desi Druschel are both labeled assistant pitching coaches, though one is expected to be in the bullpen following Mike Harkey's departure."

Most fan responses to the news focused on manager Aaron Boone's return for next season, which was expected. Following this season, Boone was asked whether he expects to remain at the helm for 2026, and explained that his contract has him leading the team through 2027.

May 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus (65) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ausmus has been floated as a possible, eventual replacement for Boone in the manager role, given Ausmus' history with the organization. Ausmus was hired in 2023 and has been the Yankees' bench coach for two seasons. This offseason, he announced that he will manage Team Israel at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Fiorito, who had previously served as the manager for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees' Double-A affiliate, was brought on as their first base coach in mid-November. Fiorito, 35, has also been floated as a possible replacement for Boone.

"Fiorito is expected to double as the infield coach, as Chapman did, and finish off the revamping of Boone’s staff heading into 2026," The New York Post's Greg Joyce wrote of the staffing move at the time. "Gone are Chapman, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler, and in are Fiorito, Desi Druschel and Jake Hirst."

Boone isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but he is the most hotly contested name on this staffing list. Boone has brought the Yankees to eight postseasons of his nine at the helm, including one World Series in 2024. Because he has not won them a championship, however, he is not well-loved among fans.

One fan pointed out that Yankees legend Don Mattingly, who went to his first World Series this year as the Toronto Blue Jays' bench coach, remains a "free agent" instead of returning to the Yankees, as some others had hoped. Mattingly did part ways with the Blue Jays organization, and has explicitly stated that he is not retiring.

