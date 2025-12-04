Yankees Announce 2026 Coaching Staff
In this story:
The New York Yankees have officially announced their 2026 coaching staff.
The Coaches
"Manager - Aaron Boone
Bench coach - Brad Ausmus
Pitching coach - Matt Blake
Hitting coach - James Rowson
First base coach/infield coach - Dan Fiorito
Third base coach/outfield coach - Luis Rojas
Assistant pitching coaches: Preston Claiborne, Desi Druschel
Assistant hitting coaches - Casey Dykes, Jake Hirst
Director of catching - Tanner Swanson," as transcribed by Chris Kirschner.
An Unsurprising List
According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, none of these staffing announcements should come as a surprise.
"No surprises here," Phillips shared on Twitter (now X). "Preston Claiborne and Desi Druschel are both labeled assistant pitching coaches, though one is expected to be in the bullpen following Mike Harkey's departure."
Most fan responses to the news focused on manager Aaron Boone's return for next season, which was expected. Following this season, Boone was asked whether he expects to remain at the helm for 2026, and explained that his contract has him leading the team through 2027.
Ausmus has been floated as a possible, eventual replacement for Boone in the manager role, given Ausmus' history with the organization. Ausmus was hired in 2023 and has been the Yankees' bench coach for two seasons. This offseason, he announced that he will manage Team Israel at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Fiorito, who had previously served as the manager for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees' Double-A affiliate, was brought on as their first base coach in mid-November. Fiorito, 35, has also been floated as a possible replacement for Boone.
"Fiorito is expected to double as the infield coach, as Chapman did, and finish off the revamping of Boone’s staff heading into 2026," The New York Post's Greg Joyce wrote of the staffing move at the time. "Gone are Chapman, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler, and in are Fiorito, Desi Druschel and Jake Hirst."
Boone isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but he is the most hotly contested name on this staffing list. Boone has brought the Yankees to eight postseasons of his nine at the helm, including one World Series in 2024. Because he has not won them a championship, however, he is not well-loved among fans.
One fan pointed out that Yankees legend Don Mattingly, who went to his first World Series this year as the Toronto Blue Jays' bench coach, remains a "free agent" instead of returning to the Yankees, as some others had hoped. Mattingly did part ways with the Blue Jays organization, and has explicitly stated that he is not retiring.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
Erin covers the New York Yankees for On SI, reporting on all aspects of the championship chase that comes with a storied franchise. A fan of all storylines, who's looking to bring the latest news and updates to one of professional sports' greatest fanbases.