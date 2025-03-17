New York Yankees Have New Injury Concern After Star Slugger Picks Up Back Issue
The New York Yankees may have another injury situation on their hands during a spring which has included nothing but ailments to their most important players.
As first reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt exited Monday's spring training matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays with a sore back after just three innings.
Goldschmidt reportedly has been dealing with the injury for multiple days now.
Notably, the slugger stated the reason for his exit was not wanting to push his back since he has "zero" concerns about his readiness for Opening Day on March 27.
But having another player dealing with an issue before the season begins is the last thing New York wanted.
"My back has just been a little sore, so [Aaron Boone] just made the decision to stop there after three innings. I can play a few innings; I could have probably played the whole game," Goldschmidt said via Hoch. "In Spring Training, you just try to be smart. This was probably a time there's no need to push through something and make it more sore."
He signed with the Yankees on a lucrative one-year contract worth $12 million coming off a storied stint with the St. Louis Cardinals. He is seen as a critical piece of the offense in replacing both the departed Juan Soto and injured Giancarlo Stanton.
Though the future Hall of Famer's numbers have taken a dip over the last two seasons, he is just two years removed from the best season of his decorated career and his first-ever Most Valuable Player Award.
Getting Goldschmidt back to even 75% of the player he was two years ago would be massive for New York, and since there was concern about his viability coming into the 2025 season, seeing the veteran sustain a back injury is not a great sign of things to come.