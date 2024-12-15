New York Yankees Interested in Anthony Santander as Juan Soto Replacement
It's nearly impossible to replace a player of Juan Soto's caliber, but the New York Yankees are pursuing some strong replacement options.
One candidate to fill the void left by Soto in the Yankees' outfield has spent his entire career playing for the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles and had a big season in 2024.
According to Newsday's Erik Boland, the Yankees have interest in power-hitting free agent outfielder Anthony Santander, who appears to have mutual interest in dawning the pinstripes.
"Santander is said to be intrigued by the idea of being a Yankee," Boland wrote.
Santander set career-highs with 44 home runs and 102 RBI for Baltimore last season. He also had a career-best .814 OPS (Excluding the shortened 2020 Covid season).
Santander, 30, smashed 155 home runs and posted a .776 OPS across eight big-league seasons with the Orioles. It appears that Baltimore has fully moved on from Santander after signing outfielder Tyler O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million deal last week.
The 2024 All-Star and Silver Slugger winner would be an ideal fit in the middle of the Yankees' lineup. Santander is a switch-hitter that would provide balance and power to the Bronx Bombers' offense that already has AL MVP Aaron Judge and DH Giancarlo Stanton.
Santander has mostly played right field in his career, but it's possible that he could be slotted in as the left fielder given the Yankees want Judge to move back to right. Top prospect Jasson Dominguez is also a strong candidate to play center field, a position where he has more experience and comfort.
Beyond Santander, the Yankees have been exploring a trade with the Chicago Cubs for first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger. As Yankees On SI reported earlier in the week, New York's No. 5 prospect, right-handed pitcher Will Warren, has been discussed as a potential piece that could be moved in a deal.
However, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on Sunday that there is still a gap in Bellinger talks between the Yankees and Cubs due to money.
If the Yankees are unable to land Bellinger, the need for Santander or Teoscar Hernandez will increase. Should Bellinger wind up in the Bronx, the Yankees could make him their first baseman and still sign Santander to play the outfield.