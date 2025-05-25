Yankees Star Takes Huge Step in Injury Recovery
An already-stacked New York Yankees lineup figures to receive a major boost in the near future.
On his Instagram story, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique) posted a video of himself taking some swings in a batting cage with the caption, "We gon have a problem."
The 27-year-old was pulled during the first inning of the Yankees' April 29 game against the Baltimore Orioles with what was originally described as right flank discomfort. He later underwent an MRI on his right oblique, which revealed a high-grade strain that led to a placement on the 15-day injured list on May 2.
Manager Aaron Boone stated that Chisholm was expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, though it appears he has at least a puncher's chance of beating that timeline.
Chisholm was seen fielding grounders ahead of the Subway Series last weekend, and Boone mentioned on Tuesday that he wasn't dealing with any symptoms from his injury while hinting that he'd begin hitting off a high-velocity machine ahead of a likely brief rehab assignment.
Chisholm expressed his disdain for rehab stints while participating in a charity event this week, as reported by the New York Post's Mark A. Sanchez, but the Yankees are still expected to have him regain his timing and rhythm in the minors before making the jump back to the big leagues.
He's posted a slash line of .181/.304/.410 to go with seven home runs, 17 RBIs and six stolen bases in 30 games and 125 plate appearances so far this season.
After joining the Yankees at the 2024 trade deadline in a move that sent Agustín Ramírez, one of the current NL Rookie of the Year favorites, to the Miami Marlins, Chisholm hit .273/.325/.500 over 46 regular season games before logging a .559 OPS in the playoffs.
A Gold Glove-caliber defender at second base with three Defensive Runs Saved and three Outs Above Average at the position through 251 innings this year, Chisholm figures to slot back in there when healthy and push DJ LeMahieu over to third, where he'll likely supplant the duo of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!