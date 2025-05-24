Yankees Closer Praises Devin Williams After Taking Role
When Devin Williams was removed from his role as one of the New York Yankees' closing pitchers last month, there were sure to be worries about tense locker room moments between him and his replacement, RHP Luke Weaver.
However, following Weaver's dominant performance in a series sweep vs. the Texas Rangers, he had nothing but kind things to say about his predecessor.
"Devin's the man. I mean, he is obviously one of the best in the game — There's adjustment periods with anything," he said in a video posted by SNY Yankees on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.
"You're just trying to minimize mistakes. Sometimes they are completely uncontrollable and they stack up and you're trying to stop that momentum and sometimes they're minimal - we can make those mistakes quick," he continued. "Sometimes we get lucky and sometimes we don't, so with all that being said its awesome to have him do his thing."
Weaver has put up an excellent performance in the closing role for the Yankees, pitching to a .40 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched thus far in 2025. He also served as a closer for the final months of the 2024 season, during which he threw 84 innings for a 2.89 ERA.
Williams was removed from the closer role in April after a blown game against the Toronto Blue Jays where he pitched a 9th inning with no outs, resulting in pitcher Alejandro Kirk hitting a double, giving the Blue Jays the lead. Williams said in a recent interview with the New York Daily News that he isn't worried about being removed from the closing role.
"It doesn't matter right now," Williams said. "It doesn't matter."
Weaver maintained his support for Williams, asserting that he wasn't concerned about the former closer's performance.
"I certainly wasn't worried about him for one second and he's found his rhythm, he's controlling his game, his tempo, and he's just dominant."
