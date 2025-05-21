Aaron Boone Provides Injury Updates on Yankees Stars
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided injury updates on a pair of the team's stars before their series-opening win over the Texas Rangers.
Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Boone told reporters that designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) is approaching the "end game" of his running program and that he's gotten plenty of reps in against a high-velocity pitching machine.
Boone recently stated that there was no definitive timeline for when the right-handed slugger would commence a rehab assignment.
The initial plan was for Stanton to take live at-bats at the end of last week in Tampa, where the Yankees' spring training facility resides, and there had also been some hope that he'd return off the 60-day injured list around May 24, which is when he's first eligible to be activated.
He's exceedingly unlikely to make it back to the major leagues before June, but he's not a million miles away from rejoining the club. Stanton's dealt with tendinitis in both elbows, keeping him out of action during spring training, and has received several rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections as an aid during his recovery process.
The Yankees' offense has thrived in his absence, but the team would still benefit from his presence. The 35-year-old is MLB's active home runs leader at 429, and he mashed seven long balls during the playoffs last year after logging a .773 OPS in 459 plate appearances throughout the regular season.
Moving on to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique), Boone stated that it was possible he'd return to hitting against velocity over the coming days and would require just a game or two during a potential rehab assignment due to the fact that he's asymptomatic.
The 27-year-old left New York's game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 29 with what was described as right flank discomfort. Further testing revealed a right oblique strain, landing him on the IL.
The New York Post's Greg Joyce noted that Chisholm was fielding grounders at Yankee Stadium ahead of the Subway Series this past weekend, marking another positive sign.
In 30 games and 125 trips to the plate so far this campaign, he has slashed .181/.304/.410. Chisholm came over from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline last season and posted a .825 OPS for the Yankees during the regular season, though that number dropped to .559 in the playoffs.
