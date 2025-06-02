Yankees, Knicks Make Awful Sports History Together
The New York Yankees and New York Knicks held big series in the same week as the city tried to find success in both major sports - and earn some revenge in both situations. Instead, the two teams combined for one of sports' worst historic moments.
The Yankees headed West to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in what they hoped was a revenge series over the World Series Champions. Instead, they fell behind 0-2, with their second loss being an 18-2 blowout that made everyone wonder how good the Dodgers can be, and how far the Yankees are from them.
Meanwhile, the Knicks were looking to tie their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Indiana Pacers. Behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks were looking to claim their second-straight win, tying the series at three games a piece.
They didn't, and ended up losing 125-108, ending their season with a 17-point loss.
With the two teams losing by large margins, the Yankees and Knicks set a record with New York being the first metro area to have an MLB and NBA team lose by 15 points or more on the same day in sports history.
The Yankees may need to work a little harder the rest of the season to redeem themselves and the city of New York for what is now a brutal day in Big Apple sports history. Luckily, they have plenty of time to do so.
The Knicks, however, will need to wait for next season to get a third shot at the Pacers in the playoffs. They've lost the last two years to Indiana.
