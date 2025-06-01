Yankees Call Up Veteran Pitcher
The New York Yankees, who are in desperate need of fresh arms after falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 18-2 on Saturday, are promoting a veteran right-hander for Sunday night's series finale.
Per YES Network's Jack Curry, the Yankees have called up Carlos Carrasco as they look to avoid a sweep in their World Series rematch.
Carrasco signed a minor league deal with New York shortly before spring training began on February 3. He made the club's Opening Day roster, though he struggled to the tune of a 5.91 ERA over eight appearances (six starts) before being designated for assignment on May 6.
He would go on to clear waivers, and he'd opt to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre instead of electing free agency. The 38-year-old didn't fare much better there, however, as he pitched to a 9.95 ERA in two starts.
Outside of position player Pablo Reyes, the Yankees used seven relievers behind starter Will Warren in their loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.
Carrasco has rarely worked out of the bullpen throughout his 16 seasons in the major leagues, but it appears as though he's in line to throw multiple innings on Sunday considering he hasn't pitched since May 18.
Mostly known for his 12-year stint with the Cleveland Guardians, Carrasco owns a career 4.18 ERA across 332 appearances and 1,673 2/3 innings.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!