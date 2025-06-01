Yankees Nightmare Coming True Against Dodgers
The New York Yankees revenge series against the Los Angeles Dodgers is going as poorly as possible. Two games in, the Bronx Bombers are 0-2 with a Game 1 falter late in the game, and a Game 2 blowout that sent a clear statement about who the MLB’s powerhouse is.
A 18-2 loss in Los Angeles sent a massive reminder that the Dodgers hold the edge over the Yankees. And after handing Max Fried his first loss of the season, and putting a blemish on the pitcher’s year that looked like it could be his best, things somehow got worse.
The Yankees can’t even gain traction with Aaron Judge being dominant. It’s not as if New York’s best player is suddenly falling off after a historic start to the season. No, he’s contributing home runs and keeping this team alive. Almost single-handily at times being their only offense. But it’s no match for the Dodgers.
Now, it’s May and not October. The Yankees are hoping their real revenge series comes with a World Series patch and a shot to claim what they hope was their last season. Right now, it’s what everyone else is talking about, but it’s not the most important series of the season.
It doesn’t look great, though.
Finishing a three-game stretch with a win quiets a lot of this noise. The Yankees could beat the Dodgers in Game 3, showing that they are capable of handling Los Angeles. And putting a lid on noise that is getting very loud.
A loss sends them into June with a terrible start, though. A situation no one thought was possible heading into the series. That somehow, going 0-3 looks even worse because of how things transpired.
Heading into a third matchup, the Yankees need a win. Because right now, the Dodgers look like the clear favorite in this powerhouse race.
