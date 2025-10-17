Yankees Land $18 Million Investment in Spring Training Field
The New York Yankees are getting a major boost to their Spring Training field, with some of the money coming from the local government.
The county commissioners of Hillsborough County, Florida voted this week to approve nearly $18 million upgrades to George M. Steinbrenner Field, where the Yankees have their annual Spring Training activities. The bill passed with a 6-1 vote, with the sole dissenting commissioner declining to comment on why she voted against the bill.
The field, which is considered a publicly owned asset by Hillsborough County after the Tampa Sports Authority purchased it in 1993, will be renovated over the course of two years. Per the Tampa Beacon, the public money will come from taxes on overnight lodging. Steinbrenner Field brings an estimated $288 million of revenue to the area, nearly 50% of which comes from spending on overnight stays and dining. The Yankees are contributing an additional $22 million into the project.
Much of the work will focus on fan experience, and builds on work the Yankees had done to the stadium earlier in 2025. The first stages of the renovations will include upgrades to the stadium's security system and wireless internet. In 2026, more major projects begin, with the field slated to get a new scoreboard, sound system and newly-paved parking lot, as well as upgrades to the concession area. Finally, the main entrance to the plaza will be renovated in 2027.
The Yankees made a deal with their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays to play their 2025 season at the Steinbrenner Field after their usual home, Tropicana Field, was damaged by Hurricane Milton in October 2024. According to officials, Tropicana Field will be repaired and ready in time for Opening Day 2026 and the Rays won't need to play a second season at Steinbrenner Field.
“The Yankees have been incredible partners for decades, and they showed their true sense of community by allowing the Rays to play at Steinbrenner Field this past season, something they did not have to do,” commissioner Ken Hagan said (h/t The Tampa Beacon). “Steinbrenner Field is a county-owned asset, so it’s in our best interest to maintain a first-class facility.”
Though no official dates have been announced, the Yankees will begin Spring Training in February as the 2026 regular season ramps up. Fans will likely make the trip to Steinbrenner Field to see top prospects like George Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones take the field, and to check out any offseason additions the Pinstripes will inevitably make.
