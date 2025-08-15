Yankees Phenom Among MLB’s Biggest Breakout Prospects
The buzz is building for one of the New York Yankees' top prospects. MLB Pipeline released this week its updated rankings of the top minor-league players. Middle infielder George Lombard Jr. remained No. 1 in the Yankees organization but moved up No. 25 overall.
The latest breakdown by MLB.com identified the 10 biggest breakouts on the new top 100 list. Among them was the Yankees' rising star.
"The first in-season replacement on the Top 100, Lombard's ability to show solid across-the-board tools and high baseball IQ led him to sign for an above-slot $3.3 million as the 26th overall pick in the 2023 Draft," MLB.com's Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Joe Trezza wrote Wednesday. "His coming-out party happened this spring at High-A, where he opened the season on a .329/.495/.488 tear.
"Though he's been challenged since jumping a level, he's still produced seven homers and 29 steals as a 20-year-old this season, most of it at Double-A," the trio added.
MLB Pipeline's scouting report projects a bright big-league future for Lombard.
"Not only does Lombard feature the potential for solid or better tools across the board, he has the high baseball IQ to make the most of them. He possesses a sound right-handed stroke, recognizes pitches well and uses the entire field, so he's equipped to hit for average.
"... Lombard looks to make things happen on the bases with his solid speed and savvy. His instincts are even more apparent at shortstop, where he has smooth actions and covers plenty of ground to both sides. His quick hands and strong arm add to his defensive profile, and he also looked comfortable at second base last year -- though there's no doubt he'll stay at short."
Yankees prospects joining Lombard in the top 100 are right-hander Carlos Lagrange (No. 82), right-hander Cam Schlittler (No. 91) and outfielder Spencer Jones (No. 92).
However it was just Lombard and Jones who the Yankees considered untouchable ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
Jones is the closest to reaching the majors. He 30 home runs this year are tied for the most in the minors.
Of course, Schittler already arrived this year in the Bronx. He faced the Minnesota Twins Wednesday and gave up just one run in five innings of work in New York's 4-1 loss. For the year, Schlittler is 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA in six starts.
