Yankees Linked to Blockbuster Trade With Brewers
The New York Yankees may be in a bit of a jam with their starting pitcher rotation. While Marcus Stroman had a strong first outing back from injury, he's been incredibly inconsistent and caused drama with the team. The Yankees are likely considering options to add to their starters before the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month.
CBS Sports writer R.J. Anderson suggested the Bronx Bombers should trade for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.
"While conventional wisdom suggests Peralta, the best starter on a playoff-caliber team, should remain in place, I think there's reason to include him, if only just in case," Anderson wrote. "Peralta's name has populated the rumor mill dating back to the offseason before last, when the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes. He's now under contract for just one more season, suggesting a move is probably coming at some point before Opening Day 2026."
"The Brewers, who could have more healthy starters than spots by the time the deadline arrives, have shown in the past that they're willing to operate in a counterculture manner if the right opportunity presents itself. (Remember the Josh Hader trade?) Given the expected state of the market, Peralta could be the top available starter, creating the possibility that the Brewers could leverage other clubs to net an impressive return."
So far in 2025, Peralta is throwing a career-best 2.90 ERA in 93 innings across 17 games. He's been with Mikwaukee since 2018, and the club has a history of being willing to trade away big names. Peralta is also on an $8 million contract for 2025, making him a team-friendly pick that several other teams (Anderson suggests the New York Mets and San Diego Padres) are likely to be interested in.
However, while the Yankees would benefit from Peralta, it's unclear if they have the prospect depth required to make the trade with the Brewers.
