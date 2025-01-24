New York Yankees Looking at Lefty Reliever Tyler Matzek
The New York Yankees have already bolstered their bullpen this offseason but could be looking to add a hard-throwing lefty to the mix.
According to Pat Ragazzo of On SI, scouts from multiple contending teams were in Irvine, California, to observe a throwing session for Tyler Matzek. The free-agent southpaw hasn’t played much since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022; he missed the entire 2023 season recovering from the procedure and suited up in just 10.0 innings for the Atlanta Braves in 2024, posting a 9.90 ERA and 1.90 WHIP.
Matzek has spent the last four seasons in Atlanta after breaking into the league with the Colorado Rockies in 2014. The 34-year-old lefty has a career ERA of 3.72 and 1.36 WHIP across a total of 285.1 innings.
The Yankees have been busy re-building their bullpen around star off-season acquisition Devin Williams. In addition to Williams, the Yankees traded for Michael Arias and claimed Roansy Contreras and Allan Winans off waivers earlier this week. Despite bolstering the back end of their bullpen, the Yankees currently have no left-handed relievers on the Yankees’ 40-man roster after the departures of Nestor Cortes and Tim Hill, although the latter is still available in free agency.
Other teams who had scouts present for Matzek’s throwing session included the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have recently added both Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to their pen, while the Mets signed former high-leverage Braves pitcher A.J. Minter.
Matzek, 34, does carry some injury risk. After he returned from Tommy John surgery last year, the Braves placed him on the 60-day injury list with elbow inflammation, shortening his season. But for a contending team, he could be a nice and affordable piece to slot in for bullpen depth, especially with the market for southpaws leaving something to be desired this offseason.