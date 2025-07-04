Yankees Make Multiple Roster Moves Before Mets Series
The New York Yankees are shaking up their roster as they head into a Subway Series matchup that holds plenty of importance for the club amidst their recent skid.
Before descending upon Citi Field for a three-game set against the New York Mets, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported that both right-handed pitcher Scott Effross and left-handed Jayvien Sandridge are set to join the Yankees' roster.
Right-handed pitching prospect Clayton Beeter was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Thursday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, freeing up one of two 26-man spots for Effross and Sandridge.
Sherman added that another opening would be created if right-handed starter Clarke Schmidt were placed on the injured list after being pulled from his outing on Thursday with right forearm tightness.
Effross has appeared in just one major league game so far this year, during which he threw a scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Angels on June 17 before being demoted to Triple-A.
The 31-year-old joined the Yankees at the 2022 deadline in a trade from the Chicago Cubs. He has posted a 6.75 ERA over 14 outings in the minors this year.
Sandridge was added to New York's big league roster on both June 19 and June 22, though he has yet to make his major league debut.
A 32nd-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2018, he signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in February. Sandridge has logged a 2.35 ERA over 13 appearances in the organization's farm system.
Beeter, on the other hand, heads back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after allowing three runs over 1 2/3 frames vs. Toronto yesterday.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!