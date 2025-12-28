Yankees Veteran Mentoring Younger Bullpen Arms

When the New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge and named him captain just after a 2022 season in which he won his first MVP, he advocated for one particular free-agent southpaw pitcher. That was Carlos Rodon.

Rodon had just come off an impressive stint with the San Francisco Giants, following an up-and-down start to his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Judge must have seen something in the veteran lefty outside of his abilities as a pitcher. After three full seasons in New York, he has stepped up as a mentor to the younger arms in the Yankees organization.

Will Warren on Carlos Rodon

Will Warren was among those who spoke highly of Rodon. He says that one thing Rodon does best is teaching pitchers to rely on their strengths.

"He helps simplify the game a little bit," Warren said of Carlos Rodon, according to Gary Phillips of the Daily News. "We're pretty similar in the fact that, yeah, we're gonna look at those scouting reports and have an idea of what their weaknesses and stuff are, but at the end of the day, what makes us Carlos Rodón and Will Warren is our strengths, and we're gonna lean pretty heavy on those.

"You have to get to know Carlos," Warren added. "And then you realize he's not as big bad a bully as you think he is, even though he is when he pitches. So I think our relationship has grown with me being up here a lot more."

Warren proved to be a dependable five-starter in 2025. He logged 162.1 innings and pitched to a 4.44 ERA, with a 2.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs. He may have pitched better than his ERA suggests. He had a 4.07 FIP on the year.

Oct 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (98) throws the ball during workouts at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Cam Schlittler on Rodon

Cam Schlittler also gave high praise to Rodon.

"Carlos is an intense guy. He's competitive, and I respect that about him. Obviously, I didn't really know him a lot in spring training. I was a little more intimidated. But since I've gotten here, he's taken me under his wing," said Schlittler, who didn't debut until July. "He's been someone I've been able to rely on and count on."

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) reacts after striking out a Boston Red Sox batter in the fifth inning during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In Schlittler's first season in the bigs, he pitched to a 2.96 ERA in 73 innings. He also emerged as a postseason hero, shutting down the Red Sox in game three of the Wild Card series. Schlittler's heroics against the Blue Jays are not remembered, however. The Yankees were sent packing against Toronto later that night.

